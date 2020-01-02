Recharging A FASTag Quickly - A Guide For Those Who Travel A Lot

Earlier, people needed to wait in line at toll booths to pay their toll tax with cash. This sometimes became a slow process which delayed travellers. But, with the onset of digitisation and with the recent implementation of FASTag, the transportation system in the country, particularly the toll booths, has seen significant improvement. Acquiring a FASTag has made it convenient for frequent travellers to go to several places without worrying about waiting at toll booths. This is because, with FASTag, the toll collection happens automatically, and the users do not need to slow down their vehicles to pay the toll. It is an initiative taken by the Indian government to hasten traffic movement in the country.

For people who travel frequently, the FASTag amount may run out faster than others. But there is no need to worry if that happens because the recharging process for FASTags is quite simple and easy. This recharge process can be completed in a matter of minutes, through online methods or cash.

This article will provide the answer to how to recharge a FASTag for the convenience of those who need it.

How to recharge a FASTag both online and through cash

There are two different ways in which one can recharge their FASTag - with cash at point of sale locations or online through Online Banking and NEFT. FASTag recharge through Net Banking One needs to log into their FASTag online customer portal with the appropriate username and password. Moving to the Payments section, one needs to select the Recharge option Then, one needs to select the one or many tags that needs recharging, and the appropriate amounts that need to be filled into all of them. When the Payment Mode option arrives, one must select the Pay online option and click on OK. Then, a list of banks will appear, amongst which the user needs to select their bank. Once the selection is done, they need to fill in their bank details. After this, the FASTag recharge is complete.

FASTag recharge through NEFT

One needs to log in through Internet Banking In the details of the payee, one needs to input either the Wallet ID or the details of the vehicle. The IFSC column needs to be filled in with UTIB0000ETC, and then one can proceed with the payment.

It is important to remember that a convenience fee will be charged every time the FASTag is recharged. The minimum recharge amount is 100. One must also remember not to refresh the page or press the back button in the browser when during a transaction. A FASTag remains valid for five years after its registration, so if one does not travel much, they can renew their card directly after five years of usage.

