LS Speaker Om Birla Attends Fifth World Conference Of Speakers Of Parliament

Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, attended the inauguration ceremony of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on Wednesday. This Inter-Parliamentary conference is being organised by IPU, Geneva, the Parliament of Austria and the United Nations. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Lok Sabha speaker attended the ceremony virtually.

Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the inaugural ceremony of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held on Wednesday. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, and the Parliament of Austria with the support of the United Nations (UN) organized the conference. The Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is being conducted in virtual mode, by the IPU, geneva and Parliament of Austria, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Om Birla attended this Inter-Parliamentary conference virtually.

The theme of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is 'Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet'. For the purpose of this event, IPU telecasted a videos message from Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker on its website and social media. As per reports, numerous other leaders will also grace the event with their presence in virtual mode.

According to a press release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, this is the first time that such a large scale international conference like the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is being organised virtually. The next part of this conference is set to take place physically in Vienna, Austria next year. Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla is set to express his opinion on `Improving governance by bridging the gap between Parliaments and the People' during the panel discussion which will be held on Thursday.

MPs Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Meenakshi Lekhi and the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Snehlata Shrivastava will also be attending the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, as per the release. This conference is aimed at strengthening multilateralism and international cooperation in order to rebuild a better world, as per the release. As per reports, at the end of the conference, an outcome document underlining the parliamentary solidarity of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be adopted.

(With inputs from ANI)