Filmmaker Claims Grateful Airport Staff ‘refused’ To Frisk Him; Aviation Min Asks 'Who?'

Writer-Director Navjot Gulati in a now-deleted tweet on Wednesday said that a security officer at an airport refused to frisk him saying "my heart does not allow me to suspect you". According to Gulati, the officer also told him in Hindi that “Sir, you people are already doing so much for all of us and now you are fighting to save the country."

It seems like Gulati was trying to indicate that the security officer was unwilling to frisk him out of gratitude towards the ongoing farmers protesting against Centre's three farm laws. It is also unclear whether the security officer assumed that the filmmaker was a farmer or anyone associated with the protest.

'I would also like to know': Aviation Minister

However, the tweet was brought to the notice of Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, following which Gulati deleted the tweet and also restricted his public account only to his followers. One popular Twitter user tagged the Union Minister on Gulati’s tweet and wrote, “Who’s this security officer?” To this, the Minister responded that he would also like to know about the security officer who refused to frisk Gulati. The security of the airports across India is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

I would also like to know — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 16, 2020

SC to form a panel to resolve farmers-Centre deadlock

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday was of the view that the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and said it will form a committee having representatives of both the sides to resolve the deadlock but the agitating leaders dismissed it as no solution.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition. He, however, expressed hope that there will be a solution "soon" to the ongoing impasse.

Protesting farmer unions said constituting a new panel to break the stalemate on the three new agri laws is not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the legislations. They also said the government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before the laws were enacted by Parliament.

