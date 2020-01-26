FM Nirmala Sitharaman Extends Greetings On Republic Day; Wishes 'good Luck' To The Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended her greetings to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day, the day India's Constitution came into force.

READ: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: India Gears Up For 71st R-Day Celebrations & Parade

FM extends wishes

Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. #RepublicDay #Indian — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 26, 2020

The day marks India's 71st Republic Day of the country and multiple senior ministers have wished the nation on the occasion. Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations. He will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

READ: Govt Announces Padma Shri Awards 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The 21 Awardees

The PM will begin the celebrations with a visit to the National War Memorial near India Gate in the National Capital. Other Union Ministers, as well as Opposition leaders, wished the nation on the occasion.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

My best wishes to each & every Indian on this our Republic Day.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/P4ogRzuPN3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2020

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens of our nation on the joyous occasion of Republic Day celebrations. It was on this historic day in 1950 that our Constitution came into being. #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/sc3Ee6fODZ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 26, 2020

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command.

READ: President Kovind Addresses Nation On Eve Of R-Day, Stresses On Gandhian Principles

READ: Here's What You Will See During The 90-minute-long Republic Day Parade