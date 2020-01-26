The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Extends Greetings On Republic Day; Wishes 'good Luck' To The Nation

General News

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day and several Ministers wished the country on the occasion. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest this year

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended her greetings to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day, the day India's Constitution came into force.

READ: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: India Gears Up For 71st R-Day Celebrations & Parade

FM extends wishes 

The day marks India's 71st Republic Day of the country and multiple senior ministers have wished the nation on the occasion. Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations. He will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. 

READ: Govt Announces Padma Shri Awards 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The 21 Awardees

The PM will begin the celebrations with a visit to the National War Memorial near India Gate in the National Capital. Other Union Ministers, as well as Opposition leaders, wished the nation on the occasion.

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command. 

READ: President Kovind Addresses Nation On Eve Of R-Day, Stresses On Gandhian Principles

READ: Here's What You Will See During The 90-minute-long Republic Day Parade

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
RAJ THACKERAY WISHES REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA