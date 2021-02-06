'Find Equitable Solutions': UN Human Rights Calls For 'maximum Restraint' On Farmers' Stir

As the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm bills continues, the United Nations Human Rights office on Friday called on Indian authorities and those protesting to exercise maximum restraint stating that it is crucial to find "equitable solutions" with due respect to human rights for all. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a tweet underscored that the rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected on both offline and online platforms.

UN Human Rights issues a statement on farmers' protest

#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021

This statement issued by the UN Human Rights office comes after the International pop star Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with Delhi Police in several parts of the National Capital on January 26. Taking to Twitter, Rihanna wrote. "Why aren't we talking about this?" along with the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Besides Rihanna, other celebrities including teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg had also tweeted in solidarity with the ongoing agitation. Greta Thunberg had written, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Reacting to this, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its statement had said that the government has passed the farm laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues.

The MEA also asserted that the protests must be seen in the context of its democratic ethos and polity and before rushing to comment, one must ascertain facts and understand the issues at hand, while also condemning celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

