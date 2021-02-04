Farmers Protest: JuJu Smith-Schuster Donates $10,000 As Medical Assistance For Protestors

As the farmers protest in India takes a new turn each passing day, athletes in the United States have expressed solidarity to those involved. Social media has bee set ablaze, after pop star Rihanna tweeted a CNN article highlighting the internet ban in parts of Delhi to suppress the agitated farmers’ voices. With several US athletes and celebrities voicing out in support of the farmers, JuJu Smith-Schuster has done one better by providing them financial assistance.

JuJu Smith-Schuster donation: Steelers star contributes $10,000 towards Farmers protest

JuJu Smith-Schuster on Thursday donated $10,000 to provide medical assistance to the farmers who have been protesting at Indian capital city of New Delhi. The farmers have been protesting against three agriculture laws that have been passed by the government which have been considered widely to be in favour of giant Indian corporates. The 24-year-old's donation comes in after widespread criticism of United States celebrities who have expressed solidarity with the protestors.

JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on Twitter to announce his donation. The Pittsburgh Steelers star wrote that he was happy to donate $10,000 for the medical assistance of farmers in need during these times. The 24-year-old hoped that his contribution can prevent any additional life from being lost. Before his donation, Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma also expressed solidarity with the farmers, suggesting that people should be talking about the protests and the internet ban.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is an established NFL star is one of the league's most marketable players. The Steelers star is the youngest player ever to reach 2,500 career receiving yards and the first player to have two offensive touchdowns of at least 97 yards. The 24-year-old is probably the biggest of all the pending Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA) the Pittsburgh Steelers will face this season.

Smith-Schuster replaced Antonio Brown in the Steelers set-up, and saw his rookie contract end this summer. The wide-receiver is keen on returning to Pittsburgh and will hope that the Steelers can make him an offer he cannot refuse.

JuJu Smith-Schuster net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Juju Smith-Schuster's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. Much of his net worth is accumulated through his wages playing as a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Schuster was drafted #62 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft, signing a four year deal with the Steelers for $4.19 million with $1.84 million guaranteed as well as a signing bonus of $1.19 million in 2017.

(Image Courtesy: JuJu Smith-Schuster Twitter)