Kyle Kuzma Draws Attention To Farmer's Protests On Twitter, Indian Fans React

Since last November, Indian farmers are swarming New Delhi in thousands, protesting against the new agricultural laws. The protests garnered attention over the past months, especially as the situation in Delhi escalated. With reports covering the situation surrounding the internet being blocked around several districts, the protests have fallen into the notice of foreign celebrities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg.

Kyle Kuzma tweet about farmers protest elicits support from Indian fans

As farmer's protests trended on Twitter, international celebrities shared the news to their followers. Sometime later, NBA player Kyle Kuzma tweeted a CNN article about the same, which immediately had Indian NBA fans flooding his mentions. While Rihanna's tweet brought on conflicting responses from various people – including Indian celebrities – Kuzma mostly received support among the occasional joke from NBA fans.

"That you for making people aware of this," one fan wrote, appreciating the effort made. Many users dropped their own views in the replies of the Los Angeles Lakers star, explaining who they support and why. Other users saw this as an opportunity to educate others, adding links to articles and tweets which provided more information about the situation in India.

Thank you Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers. — EightyEight (@Eighty8_Cyrus) February 3, 2021

And for the record. My boy @sunnybanga can vouch, I never wanted you traded. You and AD the future on this squad. — Kamalpreet Thiara (@kpthiara) February 3, 2021

Thanks n yes, please as our own celebrities are sold out. — Kaur 🌾🌾🌾 (@proudkaur1) February 3, 2021

Indian celebs like Kangana Ranaut reacted to Rihanna's tweet

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

While farmer's protests got global support, Rihanna and some other foreign celebrities were slammed online. "External forces can be spectators but not participants," wrote Sachin Tendulkar, while Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut called Rihanna a 'fool' in a quote tweet.

The article Kuzma shared covered the internet access blocked this week, while speaking over how the protests started and why. While the internet access in areas affected should have begun on Sunday, some places experienced problems even this week. According to India's Ministry of Home Affairs, the decision was made "in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency".

As the protests grew violent last week, the decision was made. The historic Red Fort was stormed, while the police used tear gas and batons against the protesters. The decisions – including the internet being cut down – were questioned, even as people spoke in support of both sides.

Till now, the government had offered guaranteed prices to farmers for selected crops. The new rules levied allows to farmers to sell to anyone for any rate. However, farmers argue against that, believing that it will make it easier for organizations to exploit people working in the agricultural sector.

(Image credits: Kyle Kuzma Instagram, AP)