'Findings Of Investigation Will Be Made Public': Hardeep Singh Puri On Kozhikode Crash

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has assured that the findings of the investigation into the tragic accident involving Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode will be made public. Earlier, while taking to Twitter, Puri informed that the black boxes of the Boeing 737 aircraft have been recovered.

Most importantly, as in case of Kozhikode accident, an enquiry has been ordered under Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered. Findings of this investigation will be made public. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 8, 2020

The Air Indian Express Flight IX-1134 was a rescue flight and was operating under the Vande Bharat Mission. The plane fell down into the valley while landing at Runway 10 of the Kozhikode international airport and broke into pieces. While an investigation is still underway, the Civil Aviation Minister informed that several issues were routinely red-flagged by DGCA and addressed by the airport operator.

Puri said, “These pertain to excessive rubber deposits, water stagnation, cracks and other routine issues”. He added, “The short points is that raising such concerns is the normal work of DGCA. DGCA also strictly ensures that these are compiled with and rectified under all circumstances. This was done by the airport operator”.

Civil Aviation Minister announces ‘interim relief’

The aircraft from Dubai to Kozhikode had 184 passengers and six crew members on board when it skidded off the runway and had a crash landing. The runway, which is of the tabletop pattern, was reportedly waterlogged and the incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area on August 7. So far, 18 people have died while over 100 others have been injured.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Minister has announced an interim relief. Hardeep Singh Puri announced Rs 10 lakhs for the families of those who have lost their lives in the horrifying incident, Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured and RS 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

We have announced an interim relief of ₹10 lakhs to the families of those who have lost their lives in Kozhikode air accident, ₹2 lakh to the seriously injured & ₹50,000 to people with minor injuries.@PMOIndia @AmitShah @MoCA_GoI @PIB_India @FlyWithIX @AAI_Official — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 8, 2020

