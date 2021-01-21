Fire At Serum Institute: CEO Adar Poonawalla Assures No Loss Of Covishield Production

Issuing his first statement on the fire breakout at the Serum Institute of India (SSI) Pune facility, CEO Adar Poonawalla affirmed that no lives have been lost and neither any major injuries have been reported yet. However, Poonwalla has stated that a few floors of the facility have been destroyed due to the fire. A fire broke out on the premises of the SII Pune facility on Thursday.

Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers. So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

At around 2:30 PM, a thick plume of smoke could be seen emerging from the plant where the BCG vaccine is produced, which is in the newer built part of the SSI campus. Twelve fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot and 4 people were rescued, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had confirmed earlier in the day. One team of NDRF has also been deployed on the site. As per ANI, the site where the fire broke out is an under-construction building implying that the vaccine manufacturing plants are safe.

Maharashtra: Fire fighting operation underway at the under-construction building at Serum Institute of India in Pune, where a fire broke out this afternoon. At least 10 fire tenders present at the spot.



Vaccines and the vaccine manufacturing plant are safe. pic.twitter.com/8CJKcGoWCc — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar has taken stock of the situation and directed officials to take note. Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray also is in touch with the Pune Municipal Commissioner and has directed state machinery to coordinate and ensure that situation is under control. At 4:15 PM, Pune Police informed that no individual was stuck inside, adding that the fire will be doused within an hour.

The Serum Institute of India, whose CEO is Adar Poonawalla, is the manufacturer of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine which has been developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Covishield inoculation has begun across India while the vaccine is also being shipped to other countries.

