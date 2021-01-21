Serum Institute's Covishield Consignments To Reach Kathmandu, Dhaka Today

The Serum Institute of India (SII) consignment of COVID-19 vaccines with 10 lakh dosages that will be dispatched to Kathmandu and 20 lakh dosages to Dhaka, has arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday. The dosages will reach the two countries by Thursday morning.

India's Ministry of External Affairs had announced a vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday which comes in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy.

Consignment already received by Bhutan and Maldives

On January 20, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had announced that India's vaccines have already reached Bhutan and Maldives. Bhutan received 150,000 doses and Maldives recieved 100,000 doses.

The Nepal Government has arranged to inoculate 72 percent of its citizens. Nepal has announced that legal and financial preparations for rolling out of vaccine have been completed and everything is set with vaccination drive soon to start in the Himalayan Nation. Earlier, India had provided Nepal with medical equipment, medicines and other logistical support to fight the pandemic.

On January 8, Bangladesh had approved the procurement of 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from India.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has asked for assistance from India for the provision of COVID-19 vaccines since the country has produced its own vaccine which is scheduled to be rolled out to more than 300 million Indians, as Cambodia media reports. The Cambodia PM also congratulated India on its successful production and launch of Covid-19 vaccines.

(With Agency Inputs)

