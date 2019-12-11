Delhi: Fire Personnel Awarded Rs 2L Each For Rescuing 13 People In Zakir Nagar Fire Case

Fire personnel who played a major role in rescuing 13 people in the Zakir Nagar fire case in August will be awarded cheques of Rs 2 lakh each, said Delhi government on Wednesday.

Six people, three children, and a pregnant woman were killed in the incident and almost 14 others were injured in the fire that broke out in a four-storey residential building on the congested and narrow Zakir Nagar lane in South Delhi on August 6 this year.

The Director of District Fire Service (DFS) informed the media, “The government recognized the good work done by fire personnel and gaDFC-awarded Rs 2 lakh each as a goodwill gesture to boost the morale of fire service as a whole. Today cheques were handed over to the fire personnel.”

The fire allegedly started in the electric meter boards installed in the building’s car park. As per the DFS, the first-floor residents were able to descend with the help of the safety ladder but the others were trapped because the dense smoke caused due to the burning of cars and motorcycles made the staircase unnegotiable.

This is happening in zakir Nagar Okhla Gali no-7 police came after 1 hrs.. Now we only have one fire brigade No one is here to help @BJP4Delhi @ArvindKejriwal @DelhiPolice @delhi pic.twitter.com/eiLi8v6AZM — Hamza Ali (@HamzaAl61095518) August 5, 2019

Nearly seven cars and 19 motorcycles were damaged in the fire. The fire tenders were late because of the congested and narrow lanes. 13 people were rescued safely by the DFS. In the process, four fire personnel were injured and were admitted to the hospital.

In the recent fire accident of Anaj Mandi in Delhi, another fire personnel, Rajesh Shukla, was praised and appreciated as a hero for rescuing 11 people stuck in the fire spot. The accident claimed 43 lives and 50 people were left injured.

(with inputs from ANI)

