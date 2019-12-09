Delhi Fire: Gambhir Writes To Govt,urges Licensing Of All Commercial,industrial Buildings

Following a massive fire which killed 43 people in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Monday wrote a letter to the Delhi Government urging that all commercial and industrial buildings should be licenced to necessary safety measures. While speaking to the media, the BJP MP said that he has requested the government to ensure that, ‘all the commercial and industrial establishments running in East Delhi constituency should suffice all licences pertaining to safety and security’.

Calling Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire 'tragic', former Indian Cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that someone has to take the responsibility of the incident. Talking to a news agency, Gautam Gambhir demanded an investigation of the incident and said, "I do not wish to indulge in politics but there must be an investigation into the incident. Someone has to take responsibility, it is a tragic incident."

"Someone is responsible for it and someone should be given punishment for it," he added. Gambhir also took to his official Twitter handle and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the incident.

Delhi fire accident

Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning - around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources state that most victims have lost consciousness due to rising smog. The factory mainly produced plastic items housed several labourers and their families - leading to higher burn injuries, state police. While over 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the rescue operation is underway. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel (most manually) have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

