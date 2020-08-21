First COVID Game 'The Corona Fighter' Launched By Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan launched the first interactive COVID game called 'The Corona Fighters' on 20 August. He also launched two videos urging the citizens to observe COVID appropriate behaviours. This event was attended by the Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

'The Corona Fighters'

According to the official press release of the Ministry of Health, the health Minister launched the COVID game, 'The Corona Fighters' on August 20. Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Parmeswaran Iyer, and other concerned Health Ministry officials graced the occasion with their presence. Two videos of COVID appropriate behaviours was also launched by the Ministry in order to promote healthy and hygienic practices.

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 29 lakhs; 3,34,67,237 samples tested

While launching theCOVID game Dr Harsh Vardha shared that this may be the right way to influence the people and push them to take the right steps during the coronavirus pandemic. He stated that it, 'presents a new and extremely creative way to teach people the right tools and behaviours to fight the Covid-19 pandemic'. Dr Harsh Vardhan also said that this COVID game ' is a simply designed and enjoyable medium to get a serious message across to the wider public'.

Read | Union Health Mininster Harsh Vardhan Lauds Achievements Of Telemedicine Service Platforms

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr Harsh Vardhan has been turning to innovative ways to spread awareness about the virus like digital challenges and games. During the launch of this COVID game, the Health Minister requested people to turn to COVID appropriate behaviours while the researchers work day and night to find a vaccine to save our lives. The launch of this game will aid in spreading awareness about the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus and encourage people to stay safe and follow health protocols. Dr Harsh Vardhan also looked back upon his Polio Abhiyaan which gained momentum due to the participation, support and contribution of people according to the press release.

Read | Govt Doctor On COVID-19 Duty Ends Life In Karnataka Due To Alleged Work Pressure

“The Pulse Polio programme, through its targeted and engaging IEC and outreach campaigns, encouraged the last mile mothers to get their children immunized. The same effort can contain COVID by publicizing COVID appropriate behaviour through caller tunes and other mediums throughout the lockdown and thereafter during the phases of unlocking," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Read | Union Min Harsh Vardhan Launches 'Eat Right Challenge' Promoting Healthy Diet

On the other hand, as per the press release, the Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare said, “Communication is the key in today’s world. It has played a great part in the fight against COVID during the lockdown when the trajectory of the disease and its containment strategy could be effectively communicated to the last man. The IEC videos and game launched today will influence children, and through them, the elders in the community, and spread the message and importance of COVID appropriate behaviour."

More on COVID game

In the COVID game, the players have to follow COVID appropriate behaviours and boost their immunity. They can do this by collecting 'Super Sanitization Power' and 'Handwash Boost'. The players also need to collect immunity-boosting nutritious food items like fruits and vegetables in the game while fighting off coronavirus. This COVID game is available for people to play on https://www.thecoronafighters.in/

Read | Diet, Nutrition Play Key Role In Preventing Deaths Due To Diseases Including COVID: Harsh Vardhan