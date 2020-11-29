First FIR Filed Under 'Love Jihad' Law In UP's Bareilly, A Day After Approval Of Ordinance

A day after the Yogi Adityanath-led government enforced an ordinance against 'Love Jihad', a First Information Report (FIR) was filed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly against a man for allegedly tricking a girl into marriage for the purpose of converting her religion.

This was the first case registered against 'Love Jihad' in the country after the promulgation of 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020' on Saturday, November 28.

The police filed the case after receiving a complaint from the victim's father and directed the arrest of the accused. The resident of Deorania village lodged a complaint against Uwais Ahmed who reportedly befriended his daughter while they were studying. Now, the man is pressurizing the girl to convert and get married to him.

The father also claimed that Uwais threatened to kill his family members if he opposed the marriage. A case has been registered against Uwais under the 'Love Jihad' law at Deorania police station and action has been initiated.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel promulgated 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020' days after it was passed by the cabinet led by Yogi Adityanath.

Key features of 'Love-Jihad' law:

The law rewards a punishment of up to 10 years to any individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion. Such relations would be declared null and void, under the new legislation.

Forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, is now punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with a Rs 15,000 penalty. If the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years and the penalty up to Rs 25,000.

Mass conversions are also punishable with a jail term is of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organizations conducting it. If someone wants to convert their religion after marriage, they will have to submit an application to the District Magistrate (DM) two months in advance.

