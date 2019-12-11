Telangana Vet's Father Says, 5 Families Suffering Due To Misdeeds Of Accused

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad gang rape and murder followed by the police encounter of the four accused, the father of the veterinary doctor has said that five families are suffering due to the misdeeds of the accused. Speaking to news agency ANI, the father of the victim has raised a serious question, "Was it required to do such a thing?"

He said, "The four people who killed my daughter were killed too but now our lives have become hard. Five families are suffering. Such deed should not have been committed. Police, people, fathers and mothers of those killed are suffering too. Was it required to do such a thing?"

READ | Ex-CJI Opines On Hyderabad Encounter, Asks 'Has Rule Of Law Run Its Course?'

Hearing in SC against the encounter

The four accused were arrested on November 29, two days after committing the heinous crime. They were killed in a police encounter on December 6 when they tried to escape while recreating the crime scene. While the entire nation rejoiced on the encounter, the legalities of the police action were questioned before the Supreme Court as well as the Telangana High Court. While the Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the contentious police encounter, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea against the encounter on Wednesday, December 11 and Telangana High Court on December 12.

READ | Vet Rape & Murder Case: Bodies Of 4 Slain Accused Shifted To Govt Hospital In Hyderabad

The horrific incident

A burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night. The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut.

READ | Hyderabad Encounter: Telangana High Court To Hear Case On December 12

READ | Supreme Court To Hear Petition Demanding Probe Into Hyderabad Encounter On Wednesday