Hyderabad Encounter: Telangana High Court To Hear Case On December 12

The Telangana High Court on Monday has posted the hearing of the Hyderabad encounter case in which four accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were shot down by state police on December 6 to Thursday, December 12. The High Court has also ordered the body of the four accused to be preserved until Friday. The bodies will be shifted to the Gandhi hospital in the air-conditioned ambulance as directed by the High Court.

#TelanganaEncounter case: Telangana High Court orders to preserve the bodies of the accused (in rape and murder of woman veterinarian), till December 13. The matter has been posted for hearing on December 12. — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

HC demanded video of the post-mortem examination

The Telangana High Court heard petitions against the encounter on Monday. This petition has been reportedly filed with the Uppal Police by D Praveen Kumar, president of Nenu Saitham organisation alleging that it is a fake encounter. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission which has already examined the bodies of the encounter-killed accused has called the victim's family in for questioning. A team of officials is probing into the encounter.

Further, the High Court had also directed that the video of the post-mortem examination in a compact disc (CD) form or pen-drive should be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar, after the completion of the post-mortem examination of all the accused. "The Principal District Judge, Mahaboobnagar, is directed to receive the same and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court of Telangana by tomorrow (December 7) evening," HC had ordered.

SIT constituted by Telangana government

The post-mortem examination of the four accused persons was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahaboobnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent of the hospital and a forensic team of doctors from the Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. On the other hand, the state government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the four accused. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat will head the eight-member SIT team. The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on December 6.

SC petition against encounter

In a massive development in the Hyderabad encounter, Supreme Court on Monday has agreed to hear the petition filed demanding a probe into the incident on Wednesday. CJI Bobde has mentioned that the matter was already being heard by the Telangana High Court. A bench comprising of CJI Bobde and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant will hear the matter on December 11.

The petition filed by advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday demands an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the encounter which killed all four rape accused in the Disha gangrape case. The petitioners had claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition has been filed in the top court demanding an SC-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

