Supreme Court To Hear Petition Demanding Probe Into Hyderabad Encounter On Wednesday

In a massive development in the Hyderabad encounter, Supreme Court on Monday has agreed to hear the petition filed demanding a probe into the incident on Wednesday. CJI Bobde has mentioned that the matter was already being heard by the Telangana High Court. A bench comprising of CJI Bobde and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant will hear the matter on December 11.

Hyderabad encounter: Two pleas filed in Supreme Court demanding probe on officers involved

SC petition against encounter

The petition filed by advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday demands an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the encounter which killed all four rape accused in the Disha gangrape case. The petitioners had claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition has been filed in the top court demanding an SC-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

Sadhguru breaks silence in relation to Hyderabad encounter; warns with 'long-term' context

Telangana HC hears petition

Meanwhile, the Telangana High will hear another petition against the encounter post-lunch. This petition has been reportedly filed with the Uppal Police by D Praveen Kumar, president of Nenu Saitham organisation alleging that it is a fake encounter. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission which has already examined the bodies of the encounter-killed accused has called the victim's family in for questioning. A team of officials is probing into the encounter.

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail says 'Have no hangman' as convict asks for mercy plea withdrawal

Police reveal encounter details

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

RJD slams Hyderabad encounter, says 'Police slaying accused without proving crime'

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing, resulting in their deaths. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.