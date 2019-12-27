FM Nirmala Sitharaman Releases Postage Stamp To Celebrate The Contribution Of DRI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a postage stamp on Thursday to celebrate the remarkable service and significant contribution by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in protecting the nation. Sitharaman, while speaking on the occasion congratulated the DRI officers on their brilliant performance and said that the top intelligence agency would continue to play an extensive role in combating smuggling and in preserving the cultural heritage and India's environment.

The Finance Minister stressed the crucial need for training the DRI officers in using technology and data analytics so as to inspire the confidence of its citizens and counter smugglers. She congratulated all officers and staff of DRI on their commitment, determination, and collective efforts to prevent smuggling activities in the country.

Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary, Department of Posts, and Members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, and officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence were among other dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

Roles of the DRI

Constituted on December 4, 1957, the function of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) as the top intelligence agency of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is to counter the problem of smuggling. To this day, the DRI has proved to be the premier intelligence agency that commands the trust of international and national agencies with its noteworthy inputs on myriad subjects ranging from FICN, narcotics, gold, arms and ammunition, wildlife, cultural heritage, and commercial fraud.

DRI Seizes 42 Kgs Of Smuggled Gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested 10 people and seized over 42 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 16.5 crores from their possession in a pan-India operation held over the last two days, officials said. During operations held in different locations of Kolkata, Raipur, and Mumbai, the DRI seized about 42 kgs of smuggled gold and jewellery weighing more than 500 grams cumulatively valued about Rs 16.5 crores.

