DRI Seizes 42 Kgs Of Smuggled Gold In A Pan India Operation, 10 Arrested

Law & Order

The DRI has arrested 10 people & seized over 42 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 16.5 crores from their possession in a pan-India operation in last two days

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested 10 people and seized over 42 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 16.5 crores from their possession in a pan-India operation held over the last two days, officials said.

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 16.5 crores

"During operations held in different locations of Kolkata, Raipur, and Mumbai, the DRI has seized about 42 kgs of smuggled gold and jewellery weighing more than 500 grams cumulatively valued about Rs 16.5 crores," DRI officials said in a release.

The release also mentioned that "Acting on intelligence that gold of foreign origin smuggled into India from Bangladesh, the sleuths of DRI conducted a search operation in Kolkata and a total of 26.650 kgs of gold of foreign origin in bars, biscuits, cut pieces and jewellery weighing 552.030 gms collectively valued at Rs.10.57 crores was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962."

10 accused arrested

The seven accused, arrested from Kolkata, have been identified as Govind Malviya, Anna Ram, Mahendra Kumar, Firoj Mulla, Suraj Magabul Mulla, Kailash Jagtap and Vishal Ankush Mane.

Speaking to the media the DRI officer said, "Immediate investigations conducted revealed that Govind Malviya has despatched two more consignments on board the Samarsatta SF Express and the LTT Kurla Express. DRI officers intercepted the carriers at Raipur and Mumbai and seized 8 kgs and 7 kgs respectively of foreign origin smuggled gold from the operations."

The officer also added that three more people were arrested in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Goparam, Milan Kumar and Sahil Jain.

(with ANI inputs)

Published:
