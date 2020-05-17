FM Terms Rahul Gandhi's Migrant Interaction As 'dramebaazi', Appeals To Congress President

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his interaction with stranded migrants at Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area. She claimed that the Congress party was politicising the problems faced by migrant workers instead of asking the states ruled by them to arrange more trains for ferrying the migrant workers to their native places. Describing Rahul Gandhi's conversation with the migrants as "dramebaazi", she appealed to Congress for working together with the government on this issue. She also requested Congress president Sonia Gandhi to deal with the migrant crisis more responsibly.

Nirmala Sitharaman remarked, "Why does the Congress party not demand more trains in the states ruled by them? They should ferry more migrants to their native places by trains instead of having a conversation with them while they are walking back to their villages. It would have been better if he (Rahul Gandhi) would have lifted the suitcase and child of the migrant workers while walking. I am saying this with sadness. Why doesn’t the Congress party tell their states to demand more trains from the Centre? Congress party described these press conferences as dramebaazi. Is the conversation with migrants yesterday not dramebaazi? I want to tell the opposition party with folded hands- we have to work together on the issue of migrants. I want to appeal to Congress president Sonia Gandhi- let us speak responsibly, let us deal with our migrants more responsibly."

#WATCH "I want to tell the opposition party that on the issue of migrants we all must work together.We are working with all states on this issue. With folded hands, I say to Sonia Gandhi ji that we must speak & deal with our migrants more responsibly": Finance Minister Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/fV96VwLPEW — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Rahul Gandhi interacts with migrant workers

Rahul Gandhi interacted with 20 migrant workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh who were resting on a footpath on their way to Jhansi from Haryana on Saturday, May 16. As per reports, volunteers from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee arranged vehicles for the group to return to their hometown while following all social distancing norms. Currently, there are 90,927 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 34,109 patients have been discharged and 2,879 casualties have been reported.

The pain of the people can only be understood by leaders who care. Here are a few glimpses of Shri @RahulGandhi interacting with migrant labourers in Delhi.#RahulCaresForIndia pic.twitter.com/wo0ULmpT7L — Congress (@INCIndia) May 16, 2020

Rahul Gandhi came and met us half an hour back. He booked the vehicle for us and said he will drop us to our homes. He gave us food, water and mask: Devendra, a migrant labourer https://t.co/qPyYQ3JswH pic.twitter.com/kX7OTDmuP4 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

