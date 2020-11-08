'Focus On Districts With Low Recoveries': UP CM Yogi To Officials On COVID-19 Measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that effective measures to control COVID-19 should continue in order to bring the pandemic under control. Emphasising on upgrading the facilities for Covid-19 patients, he directed the state officials to arrange for better treatment facilities for Coronavirus patients by further strengthening the medical facilities in the districts with lower recovery rates.

Yogi Adityanath said that a meeting should be convened regularly by the District Magistrates and the Chief Medical Officers at the Covid-19 hospitals in the morning and at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in the evening. He also stressed on the need for a virology centre in Lucknow which should be similar to the National Virology Centre which is located in Pune.

The Chief Minister also directed officials that a convenient environment should be created for students to assist them in preparing for competitive examinations and in this regard, arrangements for online coaching should be made for them.

'Complacency may prove fatal despite drop in COVID-19 cases'

On Friday, while chairing the unlock review meeting, Yogi Adityanath had called for adopting a cautious approach while combating the pandemic. He opined that complacency or negligence in dealing with the pandemic may prove fatal even after the cases are on a gradual decline across the country. The chief minister had also suggested targeted testing during the festive season to curb the spread of the virus and called for regular spraying and fogging to keep places free of contamination.

Uttar Pradesh has been number one in the country as far as testing is concerned. Over 1.54 crore tests have already been done, as per reports quoting the chief minister. Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,95,421 COVID-19 infections in the state, of which 22,991 are active cases and 7,180 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,65,250 have been cured and discharged, according to Unio Health Ministry. Thereby taking the recovery rate in the state to a massive 94%, while the fatality rate stands at a minimal 1.44%.

