CM Yogi Adityanath Praises Bihar People For Voting In Large Numbers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Praising the people of Bihar for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes during the phase-1 and phase-2 state elections amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, November 4 said that the voters deserve recognition. Adityanath also appealed to the people to cast their vote in the phase-3 of the state election while addressing an election rally Katihar.

"The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I have come here to especially appeal to you to exercise your franchise in the third phase of Bihar Polls 2020," Adityanath said while addressing the rally.

The Chief Minister opined that when the results of the Bihar election is announced on November 10, the RJD and Congress will be defeated by the NDA alliance. He added that the state elections play a pivotal role to make the country a superpower under the leadership of PM Modi.

"This election is important for us because the country is with PM Narendra Modi to make India a superpower. On the one hand, there are people who engage in nepotism and corruption. On the other hand, NDA is in front of you," he added.

The state had gone to polls for the first phase on October 28 and the second phase of state assembly elections was held on November 3. The voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

CM Nitish Kumar Allays Concerns Over CAA during the poll address

Meanwhile, on the same day state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a rally in the Kochadhaman constituency, Kishanganj district. During the address, Kumar sought to allay fears about the Citizenship Amendment Act. He took a veiled dig at the opposition for spreading rumours in this regard and asserted that no Indian will lose his citizenship. Kumar made it clear that no person shall be thrown out of the country as it is being alleged.

Moreover, he pointed out his efforts to foster harmony in the society during his tenure as the Chief Minister. The JD(U) president maintained that his administration had tried to bring everyone together. Lashing out at those who want acrimony in society, Kumar affirmed that people can only progress in life when an atmosphere of brotherhood is created.

(With ANI inputs) (Image -ANI)