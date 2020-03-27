Foreign Doctors At AIIMS Not Getting Salaries, Struggling For Basics Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the nation grapples with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a statement released by the Foreign National Residents of AIIMS says that the doctors from other countries who are working in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) are not receiving their salaries as they serve the country amid the pandemic.

"The long-pending issue of foreign national not getting their salary needs to be resolved as soon as possible as these foreign national doctors doing their specialization and superspecialization are providing health services to the country same as the Indian nationals but are not getting their salaries and other health care facilities. They are serving our country in this COVID-19 pandemic selflessly. The government has to start giving them salaries," said Dr. Adarsh Pratap Singh, President, Official Association of Resident Doctors (RDA), AIIMS, New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the association insisted that the foreign doctors should get their salaries and health care benefits similar to those of the Indian doctors.

All doctors serving our country in this COVID-19 pandemic irrespective of their nationality's should get the salary and all health care facilities similar to indian doctors.

All doctors serving our country in this COVID-19 pandemic irrespective of their nationality's should get the salary and all health care facilities similar to indian doctors.

Statement by the Foreign National Residents of AIIMS

The statement by the Foreign National Residents of AIIMS revealed that more than 70 foreign doctors who hail from Nepal and Sri Lanka have not been paid even despite concrete directives from the PMO and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pointing out the discrimination

Due to the lack of monetary resources, these foreign doctors are relying on the money that is been sent by their families from their home country. These doctors are facing the worst situation as both India and Nepal are under lockdown, they might run out of money.

As a last resort, the doctors have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the issue and help them in the time of crisis.

