Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Found Dead At His Shimla Residence

In a shocking development on Wednesday, former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead in his Shimla home. Speaking to the media, Shimla SP Mohit Chawla stated that Kumar was found hanging at his residence. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Stellar career

Ashwani Kumar was born on November 15, 1950 and hails from Nahan, Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. He completed his initial education at the Government Primary School in the Kothi village located in the tribal district of Kinnaur. Thereafter, he studied at Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun and graduated from Government College, Nahan, Himachal Pradesh in 1971.

After joining the Indian Police Service in 1973, Kumar served in various prominent positions such as Assistant Superintendent of Police, SP, member of the Special Protection Group responsible for the security of the Prime Minister and the Director General of Police. Kumar was awarded the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 1989 and also the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 1999. Functioning as the CBI Director from July 2008 to November 2010, he was credited for solving a number of high-profile cases.

While he was sworn-in as the Governor of Nagaland on March 21, 2013, he put in his papers after the NDA government came to power in 2014. He was also given the additional charge of Manipur on July 29, 2013. The former CBI Director also completed his MBA with specialization in Human Resources Management and PhD from the Himachal Pradesh University. He has taught Human Resources Management, Organizational Behavior and Leadership at the Jindal Global Business School to MBA students. Moreover, Kumar provided guidance to the Research Centre for Penology, Criminal Justice and Police Studies in the Jindal Global Law School and the Research Centre for Leadership and Change in the Jindal Global Business School.

