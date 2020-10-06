In Sushant Case Twist, CBI To Summon Witness Who Saw SSR Meet Rhea Chakraborty On June 13

In a sensational development, hours after Republic Media Network brought out explosive testimony of Rhea Chakraborty's Primrose Apartments neighbour claiming that Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput had indeed met on the evening of June 13 - a day before he died - top sources have informed that the CBI will summon the June 13 eyewitness.

Republic TV's Senior Correspondent Yesha Kotak spoke to Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour who claimed that she was informed by an eyewitness who does not want to reveal his/her identity that both Sushant and Rhea were seen together on June 13 and this "information has been passed on to the CBI". Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour said that the witness saw Sushant and Rhea on the evening of June 13th when "Sushant dropped her off around 6-6:30 pm." and "Sushant was driving alone and there was no driver."

"The person told me this in June itself before any of this had gone to CBI or even before Rhea had said anything. The person had said, 'Oh! he passed away, I had just seen him drop her off on 13th evening.' Nothing was known at that time that what else will come up. I have not seen anything and Yes, I am Rhea's neighbour."

Top sources tell Republic that the eyewitness is another neighbour of Rhea Chakraborty, and that Sushant and Rhea had met at a common place.

BJP leader's massive claim

Earlier, BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta had also claimed that Sushant met Rhea on June 13 and added that he is also willing to get in touch with the CBI which is probing the case. The BJP leader said that he has information about the alleged Sushant-Rhea meeting which took place on the 13th. He said that some eyewitness (unknown if the same as the eyewitness above) told him they saw both Sushant and Rhea at 3 am at a location and then the late actor dropped her home. Vivekanand Gupta has also said that he is ready to depose before the central investigating agency.

Later, Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore had also corroborated this, making it three accounts thus far accessed by Republic wherein Sushant's June 13 meeting with Rhea Chakraborty has been cited. As per her own account, Rhea Chakraborty had left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed in an interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s behest that she left his home on June 8. She hadn't met him since then is her official version, which has now been called into question.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's custody extended till October 20 with others arrested in NCB drug probe

READ | In Sushant case, Ishkaran makes key request to CBI after AIIMS' Dr Gupta's leak disowned

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

READ | In Sushant case, CBI has been told of him meeting Rhea on June 13; her neighbour confirms

Since then, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have started the investigation into an alleged money laundering and drug angle in connection to the actor's death. More than 20 persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested, whereas several prominent personalities have been summoned by the NCB. Numerous angles that have come forward in the case are yet to be investigated and persons who ostensibly should be questioned haven't. The alleged link to the death of Disha Salian has also not been investigated. The CBI is likely to kick off its second leg of questioning in the case now.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's Primrose neighbour confirms Sushant drove her home on June 13; CBI told