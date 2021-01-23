Former Chief Justice Of India & Now RS MP Ranjan Gogoi Gets Z+ Security By Centre: PTI

The Centre has accorded the top category 'Z+' VIP security cover to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, PTI quoted official sources. Gogoi, 66, will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country. Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police. News agency PTI also said that an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former Chief Justice of India during travel while his house will be guarded by a similar team. After retiring in November, 2019, Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government.

READ | 'Had it been quid-pro-quo, it would have been something else, not RS seat': Ex-CJI Gogoi

READ | FULL INTERVIEW: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Speaks To Arnab Goswami On His Rajya Sabha Nomination

Ranjan Gogoi - 46th Chief Justice of India is the son of former Assam Chief Minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and completed his law from Delhi University. He was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and subsequently succeeded then-CJI Dipak Misra on 3 October 2018. He retired from the Supreme Court on November 17, 2019. Gogoi had given judgment on several landmark cases, namely - Ayodhya dispute land case, review judgment in the Rafale case, contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CJI office under RTI, Sabarimala review verdict, among others.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP

READ | "Basically, Anti": Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi on what he witnessed as he took oath in Rajya Sabha