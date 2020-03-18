BIG: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On Thursday; Has 'much To Say'

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who has been nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind will take oath as Rajya Sabha MP at 11 am on Thursday. Gogoi's decision has been questioned by many parties but he has said that he would speak in detail about accepting the offer of a seat to the Upper House after he takes the oath.

On Tuesday, briefly talking to reporters who went to meet him at his residence in Guwahati, Gogoi said, "I will go to Delhi probably tomorrow." He added, "Let me first take the oath, then I will speak in detail to the media why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha."

In a gazette notification on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind nominated Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. There have been debates in the political circles and other quarters on the nomination of Gogoi, who had retired in November last year as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) after serving for about 13 months.

'I have much to say'

On the criticism of his RS nomination, Gogoi told a local news television channel, "I have accepted the offer of the nomination to the Rajya Sabha because of a strong conviction that the legislature and judiciary must at some point of time work together for nation-building.

"My presence in parliament will be an opportunity to project the views of the judiciary before the legislature and vice versa," he said. "Let God give me the strength to have an independent voice in the parliament", the former CJI said, adding, "I have much to say, but let me take the oath in the parliament and then I shall open up".

(With PTI inputs)