Madhu Kishwar Moves SC Against Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Nomination To Rajya Sabha

In a surprising development Founder of human rights organisation 'MANUSHI' - Madhu Kishwar, on Wednesday, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the nomination of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. In her plea, Kishwar has stated that the 'independence of the judiciary' is an essential part of the Constitution adding the nomination amounted to an 'assault to the independence of the judiciary'. She has also highlighted Gogoi's previously stated stance that “post-retirement appointment is itself a scar on judicial independence of the judiciary”. The Supreme Court is yet to admit the petition.

Madhu Kishwar moves SC against Gogoi nomination

Kishwar, who has often supported the Modi government's views, has stated that Gogoi's nomination as a Rajya Sabha member by the President of India gives it the colour of a political appointment. She has added that the nomination has cast a shadow of doubt on the credibility of the judgments delivered under his tenure as CJI of the Supreme Court. She further took to twitter to add that it was better if PM Modi heeded warnings of 'well-wishers than his enemies' while slamming Justice Gogoi for accepting the nomination.

1. Just filed PIL in SC challenging nomination of Ex Chief Justice #RanjanGogoi as Rajya Sabha member.

Still to recover from shock that Modi govt committed such a blunder.

Prayer includes safeguards against post retirement appointment of judges as exists for CAG,UPSC, Lokpal etc — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) March 18, 2020

Who is Madhu Kishwar?

Currently a Professor at the Indian Council of Social Science Research, Kishwar is the founder-editor of the publication, ‘Manushi – A Journal about Women and Society’. Well-known as human rights/women’s rights activist, Kishwar has worked closely with government agencies to bring about policy for the livelihood rights of self-employed poor. The Alternative Women’s Reservation Bill she drafted and advocated was also adopted by the Chief of the Election Commission to enhance the participation of women in parliament and state legislatures.

Gogoi: 'Will put views of the judiciary to legislative'

On Monday evening, President Ramnath Kovind nominated former CJI Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. Explaining the reason for accepting the Rajya Sabha nomination, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, on Tuesday, said that his presence in the parliament will help in putting the judiciary's views to it and vice versa, in an interview with a leading Assamese News channel. He also reportedly said that he had given ample time before taking the decision to accept the nomination.

