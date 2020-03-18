Nawab Malik Takes A Jibe At Fmr CJI Gogoi Over RS Nomination, Calls It 'very Unfortunate'

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday slammed former CJI Ranjan Gogoi over his acceptance of the Rajya Sabha nomination. Malik said that the nomination of former CJI Gogoi questions the value of the post.

Speaking to the media Malik said, "The way the former CJI has been nominated as a Rajya Sabha member there are question raised in the mind of the people that whether it is a promotion or demotion of the post. Also there are questions on how has he even accepted the post it is very unfortunate."

READ | Shiv Sena Via Saamana Hits Out At BJP Over Its Attempt To Form Govt In Madhya Pradesh

Slamming the BJP over the upcoming Rajya Sabha election he said, "The way BJP is doing politics for the Rajya Sabha election has exposed the party. They claimed that the BJP is different but it is proved that they use money, muscle power and power to get elected the RS member. They bribed the Gujarat MLAs and they resigned same happened in Madhya Pradesh. Also some Congress MLAs are made hostage in Bengaluru. Even they are not allowed to meet their family members. What is behind all this? Are they bribed or held hostage? They just want to elect their own members."

READ | Cong's Punia Slams BJP Over Madhya Pradesh Crisis, Accuses It Of Playing 'open Money Game'

President Kovind nominates Gogoi as Rajya Sabha MP

On Monday evening, President Ramnath Kovind nominated former CJI Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. The President has under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. Gogoi had retired after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. 51 seats in Rajya Sabha will fall vacant in April, five more in June, one in July, and 11 in November this year.

READ | BIG: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Explains Why He Accepted His Nomination To Rajya Sabha

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 Cabinet Ministers flew to Bengaluru on Monday.

In a major jolt to the Chief Minister, the former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. He then formally joined the BJP after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah and has since then slammed the Congress saying 'it was not the same anymore'. He has since then been fielded by the BJP for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

READ | 'BJP Wants To Come To Power Through The Back Door': NCP's Nawab Malik On MP Politics