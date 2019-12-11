Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Reply To Imran Khan's Anti-CAB Tweet Is Priceless

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had the netizens in splits after he used funny emoticons to retweet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan took to Twitter and slammed the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill. He stated that he condemned the Lok Sabha passing the legislation. Furthermore, he wrote that the bill violates international human rights and was a part of the RSS 'Hindu Rashtra' design of expansionism propagated by the 'fascist Modi government'. Shivraj Singh Chouhan used funny emojis in response to Imran Khan's tweet.

Netizens can't stop laughing

Epic Mamaji 🤣🤣 — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) December 10, 2019

When asked if 'Imran Khan should also bring in citizenship amendment law so that the Lutyens who are feeling uneasy in India can get citizenship in Pakistan', Shivraj Singh Chouhan replied, 'No Indian can ever be uncomfortable in India.'

मामाजी आपको नहीं लगता कि इमरान खान भी अपने यहां नागरिकता संशोधन कानून लेके आये जिससे भारत में असहज महसूस कर रहे लुट्येन्स लोगों को पाकिस्तान में नागरिकता मिल सके। — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 10, 2019

Opposition against CAB

While BJP has claimed that the Bill will grant citizenship to 'persecuted minorities' coming from 'Muslim majority countries', the Opposition has claimed that the move was aimed at promoting BJP's pro-Hindutva stance. Most opposition parties like the Congress, CPI (M), most north-eastern parties, AIMIM, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party have openly revolted against the bill, with the Shiv Sena demanding that the refugees who enter through the Citizenship Bill must not be given voting rights for 25 years to curb vote-bank politics. There are ongoing protests outside the parliament, Jantar Mantar, and several parts of Assam - Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Agartala.

About CAB

The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha with a roaring majority of 311 votes in favour and 80 against the Bill.

