Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Gets Admitted To Medanta Hospital

In a major development, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He added that he is doing well but has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. He urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

In June, with the rapid increase in Delhi's cases and its COVID positivity, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi govt to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400. Moreover, he ramped up testing increasing from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, later tripling it 20,000 tests/day - which is Delhi's current testing rate. Here are some of the other key decisions by the Centre -

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre

Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR.

Revised containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee - redrawing the containment zones

India's largest COVID Care facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas was set up, while a 1000-bed COVID hospital with 250 ICU beds, to be operated by the Armed Forces Medical Services too was constructed within 12 days.

Delhi's current COVID-19 scenario

Delhi recorded 961 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the infection tally to over 1.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,004, authorities said. As many as 1,23,317 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged while the number of active cases stood at 10,356. Fifteen people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,004, they said. The infection tally stood at 1,37,677. A total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, they said.

Major politicians wished for Shah's speedy recovery:

I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आप शीघ्र स्वस्थ होकर, देश की सेवा के कार्यों को आगे बढ़ाते रहें और हमारा मार्गदर्शन करते रहें। https://t.co/B2ieImonji — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 2, 2020



हम सभी आपके जल्दी स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 2, 2020

अमितजी, हर चुनौती के सामने आपकी दृढ़ता और इच्छाशक्ति एक मिसाल रही है। कोरोना वायरस की इस बड़ी चुनौती पर भी आप निश्चित रूप से विजय प्राप्त करेंगे, ऐसा मेरा विश्वास है।



आप जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों, यही मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। https://t.co/z92S0ZrCVm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 2, 2020

Politicians across the aisle to wish for his recovery

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020

Best wishes to #HomeMinister #AmitShah for a quick recovery &restful convalescence. As a #corona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 2, 2020

I have just heard of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji testing positive for #Covid19. My best wishes to him for a speedy recovery. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 2, 2020

Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji after being tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2020