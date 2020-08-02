Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Gets Admitted To Medanta Hospital

In a major development, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He added that he is doing well but has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. He urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020
In June, with the rapid increase in Delhi's cases and its COVID positivity, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi govt to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400. Moreover, he ramped up testing increasing from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, later tripling it 20,000 tests/day - which is Delhi's current testing rate. Here are some of the other key decisions by the Centre -
Delhi recorded 961 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the infection tally to over 1.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,004, authorities said. As many as 1,23,317 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged while the number of active cases stood at 10,356. Fifteen people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,004, they said. The infection tally stood at 1,37,677. A total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, they said.
I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 2, 2020
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आप शीघ्र स्वस्थ होकर, देश की सेवा के कार्यों को आगे बढ़ाते रहें और हमारा मार्गदर्शन करते रहें। https://t.co/B2ieImonji— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 2, 2020
ईश्वर आप को स्वास्थ्य वरदान प्रदान करेंगे आप यथाशीघ्र पुनः राष्ट्रसेवा में व्यस्त होंगे।— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 2, 2020
गृह मंत्री मा. श्री @AmitShah जी, ईश्वर आपको शीघ्र पूर्णतः स्वस्थ करें और आप पूरी ऊर्जा के साथ देश सेवा में जुट जाएं।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2020
Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020
