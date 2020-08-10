Former President Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive For COVID-19; Issues Statement

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID-19. He informed people through a tweet on Monday. Mukherjee requested all those who came in contact with him recently, to isolate themselves and get tested for infection. The former President informed that he was on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure when he tested positive for Coronavirus.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Scores of leaders and politicians have contracted the deadly infection over the past couple of weeks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dharmendra Pradhan and MoS Kailash Choudhary are among many of the ministers who are undergoing treatment for the COVID-19. Some politicians, including UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani, have unfortunately succumbed to the disease.

Coronavirus cases soar above 20 lakh in India

India registered a record 1,007 fatalities in the past 24 hours as fresh coronavirus infections surged by another 62,064 cases. The Health Ministry says the total fatalities touched 44,386 on Monday. The number of positive cases reported so far is 2,215,074. At least 634,935 patients were still undergoing treatment.

Infections in India remain concentrated in 10 states that contribute nearly 80% of the new cases. It the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. The country has the fifth-most deaths but its fatality rate of about 2% is far lower than the top two hardest-hit countries.

