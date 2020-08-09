Arjun Ram Meghwal Who Launched Immunity Boosting 'Bhabhi Ji Papad' Tests COVID Positive

As Coronavirus cases in the country have reached 20.88 lakhs, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday has tested positive for the virus. The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 in his second test after his first test came negative. He further informed me that he is admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi.

The minister added that he had undergone test after developing COVID-19 symptoms and assured that his health is fine.



"After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.

Meghwal is BJP MP from Bikaner. Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for COVID-19. Previously on August 2, Home Minister Amit Shah, confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He added that he is doing well but has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on the advice of his doctors.Other leaders who have tested positive last week are Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, UP state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh tested positive. Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Kamla Rani Varun succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

Meghwal launched Bhabhi Ji' papad

Earlier in July, a video of the Union Minister went viral on social media in which he can be seen launching a papad brand and saying, "Manufactured under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan initiative, 'Bhabhi Ji' papad brand has been launched, containing ingredients which help in developing antibodies required for fighting Coronavirus. This papad will be helpful in the fight against Coronavirus."

MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus.

Immuno Papad 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QTuRsjyJii — Arun Grover (@ArunGrover2020) July 24, 2020

