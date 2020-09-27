Jaswant Singh, Former Cabinet Minister & Veteran Politician, Passes Away At 82

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. In 2014, he suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi for treatment. He was in a state of coma ever since

The Army hospital in a statement said, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon’ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning. Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away at 0655 hours on 27 Sep 2020. His COVID status is negative."

'Saddened by his demise'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his demise and said that "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics." PM Modi recalled that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, Jaswant Singh handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs.

Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

In another tweet, PM Modi said the veteran politician also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP and he "will always remember" his interactions with the former minister.

Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

'An effective Minister and Parliamentarian'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh consoling the death of Jaswant Singh said that he distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian. "Shri Jaswant Singh Ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and a stellar record in service to the nation," Rajnath said.

Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

