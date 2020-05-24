J&K: Four Lashkar Terrorist Associates Arrested In Budgam; Terror Bid Foiled In Pulwama

In a major success, Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian Army have arrested four overground workers of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba from the Beerwah area of Budgam district of Kashmir Valley.

Based on specific inputs Jammu and Kashmir police and 53 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army launched a joint operation in the midnight in Beerwah area of central Kashmir‘s Budgam district. This comes as a big success for the security forces as these terror associates have been providing active support to the terrorist and were harbouring many terrorists by providing them food and shelter.

“Budgam Police and Army 53RR arrested a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associate Wasim Ganie of Beerwah along with 03 other OGWs during a cordon and search operations. The terror associates have been identified as Waseem Ganie S/O- Abdul Aziz Ganie r/o Hardulatina Beerwah and Faruk Ahmad Dar S/O- Mohd Sultan dar, Mohd Yasin S/O- Bashir Ahmad and Azharuddin Mir S/O- Ali Mohd Mir all residents of Kandoora Beerwah,” officials told Republic Media Network.

He further added that arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material has been recovered from their possession. “This group was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the area. Case FIR No 126/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA and Arms act registered in PS Beerwah,” he added.

Terror attack averted

While in another success, Security forces have thwarted the attempt of terror outfits to carry out a major attack on the eve of Eid in Jammu and Kashmir. During the quarter and search operation security forces have recovered Improvised explosive device material from a Nalah in Mitrigam area of Pulwama.

Security forces in Kashmir Valley have been hitting hard on the overground network of terror outfits as they are acting as the oxygen for the survival of terrorists in the Valley.

In the last one-month security forces have managed to crash down the head of terror outfits in Kashmir Valley as well as in Jammu forces have managed to neutralize Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Haider in Handwara and counter whereas Hizbul Mujahideen Kashmir chief Riyaz Naikoo in Pulwama encounter. Security forces have also managed to gun down Hizbul commander in Doda district of Jammu Tahir Ahmad Bhat who was responsible for carrying out multiple attacks in the Jammu region.

