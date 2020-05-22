Terrorists Fire Rifles, Hurl Grenades At CRPF, Police Personnel In Pulwama

Terrorists have fired rifles and grenade at a joint Naka party of CRPF and police at Karnabal in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far. Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search operation. More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, two overground workers of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said. They have been identified as Sayar Ahmad Shah from Tral and Tanseem alias Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh from Awantipora, the officials said.

Attack on BSF

On Wednesday, two BSF personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Pandach area of Srinagar. As per sources, they were attacked when they had gone to a provisional store. Sources added that they were shot at from a very close range and their weapons were also taken away.

