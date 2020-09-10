'We Support India’s Candidacy For UNSC': French Defence Minister At Rafale Induction

The Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday at Ambala Air Base. Speaking at the ceremony, the French Defence Minister supported India's permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This is significant amid India's growing tensions along the border with China, as Xi Jinping's country has a number of times vetoed India's claim to the prestigious seat.

Speaking at the event, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, said: "Today, is an achievement for our countries. Together we are writing a new chapter in India-France defence ties. We are fully committed to 'Make in India' initiative, as well as, to the further integration of the Indian manufacturers in our global supply chain. France supports India’s candidacy for the UN Security Council."

The induction ceremony on Thursday began with a traditional 'Sarva Dharm puja' at the Ambala Air Force Station. Praying for the security of the nation and the success of the new Rafale jets, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian priests narrated short prayers to bless the fighter jets. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria attended the event.

On July 29, the first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft reached India, nearly four years after the two countries inked an inter-governmental agreement to supply 36 of the multi-role jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a Rs 59,000-crore deal. The aircraft flew out from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux and covered a distance of nearly 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates before arriving at Ambala Air Base.

The sophisticated aircraft are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities at a time India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had received the first Rafale during his visit to the Dassault Aviation facility in Mérignac, France on October 8, 2019. However, the arrival of the aircraft after being refitted with India-specific enhancements was postponed by two months in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Some of the India-specific modifications in the aircraft include radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems.

India's fight for permanent seat at UNSC

India has been actively pursuing a permanent membership in the UN Security Council for years and has received support from four of the five permanent members. Barring China, the other permanent members of the Security Council have backed India to join as a permanent member, including two successive US governments. Earlier this year, India was elected as a non-permanent member to the UNSC for the eighth-time. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed.

The UN General Assembly annually elects five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a two-year term. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis -- five for African and Asian States; one for Eastern European States; two for Latin American and the Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

