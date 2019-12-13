A List Of The Strangest Museums In The World With Most Extraordinary Artefacts

Objects in a museum are a source of true knowledge and information related to history. However, it is interesting to note how museums are dedicated to not only the conventional and the mundane but also the extraordinary and the bizarre. There are museums dedicated to almost every strange subject in the world. This list records seven such strange museums around the globe.

7 Strange International Museums

Museum of Bad Art, United States

This iconic museum located in Dedham, Massachusetts, houses the worst art one could possibly imagine. Quite contrary to what an art gallery would bring to mind, the Museum of Bad Art provides a home to those works of creativity that one would conventionally label, well, bad.

Avanos Hair Museum, Turkey

Turkey’s Avanos is famous for a lot of things, but none so spectacular as the Museum of Hair, which displays hair collected from the heads of over 16 thousand women, complete with their names and addresses. The hair has been collected by Chez Ghalip, a potter by profession. It is quite interesting to see the locks of hair of different colours and lengths adorn the walls of the museum.

Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum, Japan

A bowl of instant ramen has saved the lives of many unemployed college students and bachelors, and to honour the creator of the lifesaving product, Japan has constructed the Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum. In fact, visitors to the museum can make their own bowl of instant chicken substitute ramen in the museum’s kitchen. This museum is a hit of nostalgia for anyone who has been broke at any time in their lives.

The Bread Museum, Germany

Bread has had a long history in time, and this museum in Germany records all six thousand years of it. There are artworks recording the history of bread from esteemed artists such as Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, as well as items from bakeries during the ancient times.

Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum, United States

The museum belongs to Andrea Ludden, a trained anthropologist who is researching the history of these dispensers. There are salt and pepper shakers- over 22,000 sets of them- in almost any shape and size imaginable.

Museum of Enduring Beauty, Malaysia

This museum is dedicated to recording the standards of beauty and how they have changed over time. Visitors can witness ancient beauty practices such as foot-binding, elongating the neck with brass rings, and the like and feel better about their stash of makeup.

Siriraj Medical Museum, Thailand

Known colloquially as the Museum of Death, this place pays homage to the most gruesome ways one can pass on to the next life, including punctured lungs, bullets in the brain, severed limbs, and much more.

