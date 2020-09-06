Latest News: From Rhea Admitting To 'procuring Drugs' To IPL Schedule Announcement; Read

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening

Rhea Chakraborty Admits To 'procuring Drugs' To NCB

In a massive revelation, Rhea Chakraborty admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau that she 'procured drugs'. Rhea further accepted that she was getting drugs via her brother Showik but for whom, she didn't mention any name, sources informed.

Sources further suggest that after being confronted with the March 17 WhatsApp chats, Rhea accepted that she and her brother Showik were working together. The accused has been summoned again by the NCB for questioning on September 7, 2020.

Read full story here -

IPL 2020 Schedule Announced

With just two weeks to go for the IPL 2020, the schedule for the 13th edition of the tournament has been announced. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Read full story here -

Health Secy Directs States/UTs With High Caseload To Strengthen Containment Rules

On Sunday, the Union health secretary held a review meeting through video conference (VC) with the health secretaries of five States and one Union Territory on the containment and management of COVID-19 in 35 districts under their jurisdiction. It further instructed the states and UT's from were 35 districts have been reporting high active COVID-19 caseload and fatality rate to strengthen containment measures and scale-up testing to bring down the positivity rate below five percent.

Read full story here -

Indian Railways Refutes Proposal To Decriminalise Begging In Trains And Stations

Clarifying its stance on begging, the Ministry of Railways on Sunday said that there is no proposal to allow begging in trains or stations. Reports had claimed that the department had moved a proposal to decriminalise begging at railway stations and trains under Railway Act 1989 as it was seldom invoked. The proposal was reportedly aimed at not allowing begging in any station or trains without penalty. As per India's Railway Act's Section 144 - if a person is found begging in a train or at a railway station they could face imprisonment upto one year and/or a fine upto Rs 2000.

Read full story here -

Bihar Polls: Nitish Kumar Kicks Off Campaign With 'Nischay Samwaad' Rally

Sounding the poll bugle, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday, that he will be addressing his first virtual election campaign with a 'Nischay Samwaad' on Monday at 11:30 AM. The rally which was scheduled on Sunday was postponed due to statewide- mourning on the demise of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee. Kumar is seeking a sixth term as CM as the JD(U)-BJP alliance eyes a win in the October-November Assembly polls.

Read full story here -