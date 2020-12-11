From Yogendra Yadav To Hannan Mollah, No Farming Background For These 'farmer Leaders'?

While the Central government and leaders of the farmers' unions have held talks multiple times over the past 16 days since the agitation reached the national capital, a resolution is yet to be found. The Centre has made it clear that the agrarian laws will not be repealed, though it has proposed several amendments to assuage the farmers who, for their part, have maintained that will continue and intensify their stir unless the laws are withdrawn.

In the midst of this, there have also been numerous attempts by political parties to hijack the farmers' protests. While some have noticeably failed like Congress' General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala's stunt in the national capital, other attempts are also now coming to be called out as was witnessed on Thursday when the Left swooped in asking farmers to hold placards demanding the release of and riot-accused activists such as Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Amidst the Centre's repeated attempts to allay fears over the agrarian laws and its detailed amendment proposal addressing areas of concern, another interesting aspect of the protests has come to the fore - that many of the protesting 'farmer leaders' in the agitation are not actually farmers at all, affiliated largely to the Left and political parties such as the Communist Party of India (CPI-M).

Here is a list of 'farmer leaders' with no farming backgrounds

Darshan Pal, who made headlines when he called for the burning of PM Modi's effigies on December 5, is the State president of Krantikari Kisan Union (KKU). Pal, a retired doctor in Punjab state Health department is affiliated to CPI(Maoist). Notably, he is also one of the founders of People’s Democratic Front of India (PDFI), affiliated with the Maoist movement.

We demand that the Central government should call a special Parliament Session to repeal the farm laws: Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/IPlOXKKeNH — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Hannan Mollah, another popular face of the farmers' movement this year is also affiliated to CPI(Marxist). An eight-time MP from the party between 1980 to 2009, Mollah is a resident of Howrah, West Bengal. He has also served as the general secretary of DYFI, the youth wing of the Communist Party from 1980 to 1991 and is at present the general secretary of AIKS and joint secretary of All India Agricultural Workers Union.

No meeting will be held between farmers & govt tomorrow. The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over govt's proposal: Hannan Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha pic.twitter.com/M1lItQ1kGg — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, a member of BKU(Dakaunda), is also linked to CPI(Maoist). A resident of Patiala, he is a trained Acupuncturist and has also served in the co-operative department of Punjab Government.

Yogendra Yadav who has been at the forefront of the protests and had somehow declared that not even the delivery of essential commodities will be permitted during the 'Bharat Bandh', is notably the convenor of Swaraj India, a social worker and a psephologist. Yadav however, has come to be actively associated with farmers’ protest and is a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and the co-convener of AIKSCC.

Another notable name in the farmers' protests has been Nav Nirman Vikas Sangathan(NNVS)'s Akhshay Kumar. A resident of Odisha, he is a social activist and a close associate of Anna Hazare and Medha Patkar. He has also been a part of major social revolutions in the past like the Narmada Bachao Andolan and Azadi Bachao Andolan. Akhshay Kumar is the national convenor of NNVS, a farmer front of Nava Nirman Samiti.

Meanwhile, attempting to shatter myths over agricultural reform laws, the BJP has planned a mega outreach programme. The party has announced that it will organise 'press conferences' and 'chaupals' in all districts across the country. 700 press conferences and 700 chaupals are set to be organised over the next few days, as per news agency ANI.

