Coronavirus: MoS Home Reddy Re-assures People Over Measures; Confirms Control Centre

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday assured the people of the country that all necessary measures required to contain the spread of COVID-19 have been taken by the Central government. He also said that a control a centre has been set up at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, New Delhi.

All necessary measures required to be taken to contain the spread of #COVID19 are being taken, including the sealing of interstate borders. A control centre has been set up, to monitor events as they occur, at the North Block.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/PdeIgXhYqi — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 31, 2020

MHA's measures to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava informed that all the borders of states and Union Territories have been ordered to be sealed and no human movement will be allowed along the borders. She also stated that the labourers returning to their hometowns will be put under a 14-day quarantine period.

"We have arranged food and shelter for all the stranded labourers. All those migrants and workers moving out are subject to 14-day quarantine," she said. She also added that no landlords can evict the workers or demand rent from the labourers or workers.

Fresh lockdown guidelines by MHA

In an important development on March 25, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an Addendum to the nationwide lockdown guidelines. Basically, it specifies more categories of essential services exempted during the period of the 21-day lockdown.

MHA issues an Addendum to the guidelines issued yesterday reg. #lockdownindia and lays down additional categories of essential goods and services exempted under the Disaster Management Act. https://t.co/En4MwrN3IA pic.twitter.com/dqrYlIviya — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 25, 2020

Subsequent to that, the Home Minister had also removed the demarcation between essential and non-essential goods with respect to transport across state borders, and had also allowed farming and allied practices.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Monday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

