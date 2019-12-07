The Debate
Nitin Gadkari Calls For Development Of Eco-friendly Vehicles Using Agro-based Biofuels

General News

Nitin Gadkari called upon automobile manufacturers to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilize agro-based fuels produced from bio-mass like paddy straw

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai |
Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari called upon automobile manufacturers to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilise agro-based fuels produced from bio-mass like paddy straw (Parali). Gadkari has often raised the desire for Indian and foreign manufacturers to build vehicles that can run on biofuels which are produced after paddy is converted into ethanol. Production of such fuel could be an alternative source of income for farmers who may sell their crop residues which are otherwise burned, causing air pollution.

READ | Nitin Gadkari Says Objections From Defence Ministry Reason For Delay In Road Project

A statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways read, "Nitin Gadkari said that air pollution is one of the major challenges that our country is facing at the moment and hence automakers should focus on alternative fuel vehicles, towards achieving a greener and safer mobility ecosystem in the country."

READ | 7th Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Exercise 'MITRA SHAKTI-VII' At Pune

Solution to pollution, more income for farmers

Speaking at Toyota's xEV Vehicle Technologies Demonstration and Experiential Driving (Hybrid, Electric, and Hydrogen vehicles), Nitin Gadkari said, this will not only help in the reduction of environmental pollution but also has the potential for increasing farmers' income in the country. "Gadkari informed that more than 50% of transactions at National Highway toll plazas are already happening through FASTags. The Minister called for switching over to FASTags so that vehicular movement at NHAI toll Plazas becomes faster and smooth. He also reiterated that the FASTags can be obtained free of cost up to December 15, 2019, as announced by NHAI," the press note added.

READ | Akshay Kumar On PM Modi Interview: He Was Taken Aback By My Questions, But Sweet To Answer

READ | 'Chidambaram Filed False Cases Against Me, Modi & Shah; All Proven Innocent': Gadkari

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
