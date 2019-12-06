Akshay Kumar On PM Modi Interview: He Was Taken Aback By My Questions, But Sweet To Answer

Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are both known for their disciplined lifestyles and intense styles of work. So, it was interesting when the duo got together for a light-hearted interview during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The interview had made headlines galore, even turning controversial, with opposition targetting the actor, but it was also quite loved. Opening up on the interview for the first time, Khiladi Kumar said that it was obvious of him to grab the opportunity and that he went for it without any preparation. Akshay quipped that the Prime Minister could’ve thrown him out for his questions, some of which had surprised him, but was ‘sweet’ to answer them.

At a recent event, Akshay spoke about the interview, stating that anyone would’ve ‘jumped’ at the opportunity to interview the PM. The 52-year-old also denied that the questions he asked were vetted by the PM’s team. He said that he approached the interview without any preparation and asked questions as a ‘common man’.

Some of the questions Akshay asked was if the Prime Minister liked to eat mangoes and the jokes he liked to say. The Mission Mangal star at the event said that PM too was ‘taken aback’ by the queries. However, he said that the PM was ‘sweet enough’ to answer them. Akshay joked that PM could have had him thrown out for it.

While informing his fans about the interview, Akshay had written, “While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi.” Less than a month later, when PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance won with an overwhelming majority in the general elections, Akshay had tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term.”

While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him! pic.twitter.com/Owji9xL9zn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 23, 2019

Work front

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Good Newwz. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie releases on December 27.

