Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, Prez Kovind & Others Pay Homage To Bapu On His 151st Anniversary

PM Modi & President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The Mahatma as he was known, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. His birth anniversary is one of the three national holidays in India and is celebrated by people all around the world. This year will mark his 151st birth anniversary.

This day is celebrated with prayer services, commemorative ceremonies and cultural activities that take place in schools, institutions of local government and socio-political institutions. Mahatma Gandhi's statues all across the country are also adorned with garlands and flowers. However, this year most of the activities will be put to a halt due to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat. PM Modi also took to Twitter to share a video message and spoke about the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. 

PM Modi in his video message, detailed how Mahatma Gandhi's values and ideologies are relevant in today's time. He also added that there is 'much to learn from his life and noble thoughts'. "May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," read his tweet. 

India leaders from different political parties also paid their reach tribute to Gandhi.

Here's how the leaders marked Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary:

