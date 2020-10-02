Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, Prez Kovind & Others Pay Homage To Bapu On His 151st Anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The Mahatma as he was known, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. His birth anniversary is one of the three national holidays in India and is celebrated by people all around the world. This year will mark his 151st birth anniversary.

This day is celebrated with prayer services, commemorative ceremonies and cultural activities that take place in schools, institutions of local government and socio-political institutions. Mahatma Gandhi's statues all across the country are also adorned with garlands and flowers. However, this year most of the activities will be put to a halt due to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat. PM Modi also took to Twitter to share a video message and spoke about the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi in his video message, detailed how Mahatma Gandhi's values and ideologies are relevant in today's time. He also added that there is 'much to learn from his life and noble thoughts'. "May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," read his tweet.

India leaders from different political parties also paid their reach tribute to Gandhi.

Here's how the leaders marked Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary:

President Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/CKhSUPJ7wK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2020

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.



There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.



May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

गांधी जी के असाधारण व्यक्तित्व व साधनापूर्ण जीवन ने विश्व को शांति, अहिंसा और सद्भाव का मार्ग दिखाया।



स्वदेशी के उपयोग को बढ़ाने के उनके स्वप्न को पूर्ण करने के लिए आज पूरा देश मोदी जी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प के साथ स्वदेशी को अपना रहा है।



गांधी जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन। pic.twitter.com/C3EkO2PBjr — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 2, 2020

Highlights of Hon'ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi's video message on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.#GandhiJayanti#LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/m7OCSWGtEg — Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2020

"Non-Violence is the first article of my faith. It is also the last article of my creed": #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti is also celebrated as #InternationalDayOfNonViolence across the world



Listen to this beautiful rendition of Vaishnav Jan in voices from across 124 countries. pic.twitter.com/oC3lLrKKUn — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 2, 2020

I join the world in paying tribute to #MahatmaGandhi Ji on his Birth Anniversary. He was a great man who united & led the nation to regain its freedom. He famously said "In a gentle way, you can shake the world". His path of #nonviolence is the way to articulate any dissent. pic.twitter.com/zm01wLFbSk — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 2, 2020

Pay my homage to the Mahatma on his birth anniversary. A global icon, his ideals & values hold eternal significance.

#GandhiJayanti — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 2, 2020

জাতির জনক গান্ধীজির জন্মদিনে আমাদের বিনম্র প্রণাম।



We pay our humble tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.#GandhiJayanti #MahatmaGandhijayanti #Gandhiji pic.twitter.com/jCTSVtGXDL — Banglar Gorbo Mamata (@BanglarGorboMB) October 2, 2020

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।



गांधी जी द्वारा बताए गए सत्यनिष्ठा, मानवता, सामाजिक समरसता, स्वच्छता आदि मार्गों को अपनाते हुए विश्व कल्याण की भावना को स्वयं में समाहित करना ही उन्हें सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि है। pic.twitter.com/2JtxZXTM5q — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 2, 2020

At Gandhi Ghat Barrackpore paid Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti urged all to follow his message non-violence.



Hard earned freedom and democracy can flourish when all abjure violence and promote free and fair elections @MamataOfficial as it is life line of democracy. pic.twitter.com/XIBUGmcLU2 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 2, 2020

PM @NarendraModi ji talked about puppetry as India's story telling tradition in #MannKiBaat.



On #GandhiJayanti, sharing some glimpses of the 'Human Size Puppet Show’ based on the life of #MahatmaGandhi, held during my 'Gandhi 150 Padyatra' in 2019 pic.twitter.com/Sq788zdKo2 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 2, 2020

Remembering the great leader who liberated & shaped our nation by propounding his ideals of Satya and Ahimsa. Gandhiji might not be with us today, but his teachings & noble thoughts have stood the test of time; they continue to guide millions. (1/2)#GandhiJayanti — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 2, 2020

Paid floral tributes to #MahatmaGandhi on the occassion of #GandhiJayanti. We bow down before the great leader whose principles, leadership, and service continues to be an inspiration for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Lg2FDAtdpP — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 2, 2020

You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not became dirty.

-- Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/BABKv2efTV — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 2, 2020

