Latest News: Trumps Test COVID Positive; PM Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi; ATGM Tested

DRDO test-fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired an indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) on Thursday in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. The missile was test-fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar to practice defeating a target located at longer range. The test-firing on October 1 was in continuation of a successful trial done on September 22, 2020.

Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile was successfully tested, defeating a target located at longer range. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar today in continuation of successful trial done on 22nd sep 2020. pic.twitter.com/U3TVWsDG0y — DRDO (@DRDO_India) October 1, 2020

BCCI to ban players from tournament for bio-bubble violation

The players playing in the Dream 11 IPL 2020 will be removed from the tournament and their teams will pay a heavy fine of Rs 1 crore if they breach the bio-bubble put in place for the tournament. All the participating teams will also face a deduction in points if their players breach the bio-bubble. In a notification sent to all the eight participating franchises by the BCCI, a player will have to undergo a six-day quarantine for an "unauthorised departure" from the bubble, a PTI report said. It will be a one-match suspension if it is a second offence and a third violation will lead to his removal from the tournament with no replacement to be provided, the notification says.

Trump and First Lady test COVID positive

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the Coronavirus on Friday after one of the President's close aide got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, the President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi took to Twitter to share a video message and spoke about the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi also spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's dream of an independent, self-reliant India while adding that following Gandhian values will help us establish a better world. He also shared a video message to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.



There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.



May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/T39dyy59zr — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Russia’s second COVID-19 vaccine passes early trials

After announcing the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, Russia has now begun the early clinical trials for a second coronavirus vaccine. According to the vaccine developer, the early clinical trials of a second Russian COVID-19 vaccine have proved successful. Russia's Vektor, the state virology research centre in Siberia on Thursday, October 1 said that the early-stage trials were successful for its own experimental vaccine, named 'EpiVacCorona'. The first two phases of clinical trials demonstrated the effectiveness and safety of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, Vektor's press department told a Russian news agency.

