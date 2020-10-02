Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, says 'We bow to Bapu'

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi took to Twitter to share a video message and spoke about the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi also spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's dream of an independent, self-reliant India while adding that following Gandhian values will help us establish a better world. He also shared a video message to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

In his video message, PM Modi detailed how Mahatma Gandhi's values and ideologies are relevant in today's time. He also added that there is 'much to learn from his life and noble thoughts'. "May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," read his tweet. PM Modi also paid tribute to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary on Friday.

PM Modi on Gandhi Jayanti

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/T39dyy59zr — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.



There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.



May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

PM Modi on Lal Bahadur Shastri's Birth Anniversary

Calling the former PM 'humble and firm', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lal Bahadur Shastri 'epitomised simplicity'. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video message to express his gratitude towards the former PM for everything he did for the nation. "Lal Bahadur Shastri lived for the welfare of our nation," said Narendra Modi. PM Modi also visited Vijay Ghat on Friday to pay his respect to the former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm.



He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.



We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India. pic.twitter.com/bTV6886crz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM #LalBahadurShastri at Vijay Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/vwfYU0KCpT — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)