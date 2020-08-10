Ganesh Chaturthi: Lucknow NGO Makes Eco-friendly Idols With Plantable Herb Seeds

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, a Lucknow-based non-profit organisation is using eco-friendly materials in Ganesh idols. According to a report, the Citizen Development Foundation is using Giloy and Tulsi seeds in the idols so that people can place them in pots or gardens after use to grow beautiful house plants.

A woman working with the organisation said, “We are distributing the idols of the Lord to people. We have added Giloy and Tulsi seeds in diyas and Idols so that people don't have to buy their seeds, which are expensive”.

READ: Ganesh Chaturthi: Telangana Will Allow Celebration After Reviewing COVID-19 Situation

She further pointed out several other items that the organisation makes and said, “With an eye on Diwali, we have also manufactured diyas made of cow dung, apart from idols of Lord Ganesh and Lakshmi." She informed that the non-profit organisation has the concept of 'Herbal Swadeshi' for Diwali this year.

While speaking to the media outlet, the woman said that the non-profit organisation is trying to make women self-reliant and informed that they recycle products from homes and temples.

READ: Central Railway May Run Special Trains For Ganesh Chaturthi

Women trained to become self-reliant

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the woman added that the organisation has been manufacturing herbal hand sanitizers, which were supplied to the government as well. She added, “We also made 2,00,000 masks which we sold in slum areas. Then we organised awareness camps on social distancing”.

The organisation has 300 teams that train women to become self-reliant. As per reports, the organisation makes 100 earthen lamps, five pairs of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi idols in an hour.

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Shraddha Kapoor Urges Fans To Celebrate Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, See Post

READ: Bengaluru: Ganesh Idols Dressed As Healthcare Workers To Express Gratitude