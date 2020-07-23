BJP To Hold Grand Celebration To Mark 1st Anniversary Of Art 370 Abrogation From August 5

To mark the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to hold grand celebrations from August 5 to August 20. “From August 5 to 20, a programme has been chalked out to mark one year of historic decision taken on August 5, last year,” BJP General Secretary Ashok Kaul said. He added, “Abrogation of ArtIcle 370 and 35 A has helped in retaining peace in the valley but at the same time, developmental programs got hampered due to COVID-19 pandemic crisis".

Special status revoked

Kaul too praised security forces for carrying huge number of anti-terror operations during this year. “It’s the first time after a decade or so, that such huge number of anti-terror operations were carried by the security forces in which (operations) around 150 terrorists were also killed,” he said. Most of the operation had witnessed no collateral damage. No stone pelting incidents are reported at encounter sites, when earlier this itself was a big challenge for the security forces to deal with such crowd.

Reports suggest few central government ministers will carry few rallies on the occasion. Pertinently, on August 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had signed on the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) order, 2019. The order, issued under Article 370(1)(d) of the Constitution paved the way for taking away 'special status' granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh came into existence as separate Union Territories on Oct 31, 2019.

(Image credits: PTI)