Gautam Gambhir Received Death Threat E-mails From Pakistan, Confirm Delhi Police Sources

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir approached the Delhi police after he received alleged death threats from ISIS Kashmir. Delhi Police sources on Thursday have confirmed that the two threat e-mails received by the former cricketer were sent from Pakistan. The threat emails demanded Gambhir to 'stay away from the Kashmir issue'.

According to the sources close to ANI, the two threatening e-mails sent from the email address 'isiskashmir@gmail.com' have been traced back to Pakistan. The sources have confirmed that the account handler has been identified as one Sahid Hamid. The two threat mails were sent to Gambhir in a span of 24 hours.

Senior officials of Delhi Police had earlier informed that Gambhir’s complaint has been sent to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell and the team was sourcing the origin of the mail. Security outside Gambhir's residence has been beefed up following the threat. Further investigation in the case is now underway and the police will look into the terrorist connection of the case.

Death threat for Gautam Gambhir from ISIS-K

Gambhir approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday, alleging he has received death threats from ISIS Kashmir. In a letter to the Central DCP of Delhi, Gambhir stated that he has received a threat email from the handle of 'ISIS Kashmir', which read, 'We're going to kill you and your family'.

Following this, the BJP leader received a second mail that read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue." DCP central Shweta Chauhan later informed that the investigation into the alleged death threats was underway.

Gambhir slams Sidhu over comments on Pakistan PM

Gambhir recently criticised Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'bada bhai' (elder brother). While interacting with the CEO of Kartarpur project, Punjab Congress President Sidhu sparked a row after he called Imran Khan his 'big brother' and said that he has a lot of love for the latter.

Slamming Sidhu on his contentious remarks, Gambhir urged Sidhu to first send his son or daughter to the border and then call a 'terrorist state head' as his big brother. The BJP MP from East Delhi has also slammed the 'spineless and disgusting' remarks on Twitter.

Image: ANI