Gautam Gambhir Slams Pak 'joker' Trio Imran-Bajwa-Afridi For Peddling Anti-India Nonsense

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed '16-year-old' Shahid Afridi for spewing anti-India venom and accused Pakistan PM Imran Khan & Pak army chief Bajwa of peddling fake narratives about India and PM Modi. Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who recently visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing relief material, accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of oppressing the people of Kashmir on the grounds of religion and alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K, in his latest and ungrateful attempt to bait India, people of which have contributed generously to Afridi's own charities amid Covid.

READ | Major Gaurav Arya Smashes Shahid Afridi For Six; Exposes His Bleatings To Rattled Pak Army

Taking to Twitter, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir called the trio of Imran-Bajwa-Afridi as jokers who were fooling the people and said that 'getting Kashmir' would be a distant dream for the neighbouring nation. Gambhir lashed out at Afridi and said that a country of 20 crore population backing their armed Force of 7 lakh was still 'begging' for Kashmir for 70 years. Gautam Gambhir ended his message for Shahid Afridi by leaving him with a stinging question about Bangladesh and warning him not to spew vcenom about India and PM Modi.

READ | Over 1,000 Migrant Workers From Puducherry Leave For Bhopal By Spl Train

Gautam Gambhir calls Imran-Bajwa-Afridi trio as jokers

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

READ | COVID-19: Stranded Indians In Israel Excited To Return Home On May 25

'Just an attempt to boost their rattled morale'

Joining Republic TV live on Sunday morning, Major Gaurav Arya pointed out that Shahid Afridi was a celebrity in Pakistan who had been sent to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to boost the rattled Army's morale after India's warning to its neighbour followed by the weather forecast provided for Gilgit and Balochistan. Further, Major Gaurav Arya said that he was surprised that the ex-cricketer was accusing PM Modi of using religion to suppress people while Pakistan's very foundation was religious.

Not Afridi's first time

Furthermore, this is not the first time Afridi has peddled hate for India. He has done this multiple times in the past too & and is known for repeating these fake narratives from time to time, almost always being beaten right back by his counterpart cricketers from the Indian side, notably Gautam Gambhir.

India has over the last few weeks turned up the heat on Pakistan, and made it clear in numerous operational terms that it has no business occupying PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, with state broadcasters AIR and Doordarshan including weather reports of the cities in those regions in its daily updates, in addition to the diplomatic efforts of the External Affairs Ministry in shaming Pakistan for its continued infiltration of terrorists into Indian soil, which has even picked up amid the Coronavirus. In fact, social distancing isn't evident in the visuals of Afridi.

READ | India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 90,000 Mark; Death Toll At 2,872 And 34,108 Recoveries So Far